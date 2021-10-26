Advertisement

Gov. Kelly visits Berryton farm to celebrate Kansas agriculture

Gov. Laura Kelly visits Haselwood Farms in Berryton, KS
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Haselwood Farms in Berryton, KS(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor was in Berryton Monday afternoon as she visited with Kansas farmers.

Governor Laura Kelly and Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam visited Haselwood Farms, a family owned and operated soybean and corn farm. They toured the property and got a deep look at the work behind the operation.

Kelly says it’s important to see Kansans at work, helping ground the issues lawmakers hear about back in the Capital.

“It puts faces and reality on this so when they talk about needing assistance here, I know what they’re talking about,” Gov. Kelly said. “It’s not just a theoretical thing, it’s a real thing about real people and real lives.”

The Governor’s Office reports the state’s agricultural industry is responsible for bringing in $70 billion, and providing 250,000 jobs.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV

Latest News

Trout being stocked into Lake Shawnee
Trout get delivered to Lake Shawnee just in time for trout season
Topeka Police Dept. holds a meeting for public input during accreditation process
TPD requesting public input for accreditation process
Parking meters will resume on the side streets of Downtown Topeka
Side street meters will resume November 1st in Downtown Topeka
Parking meters will resume on the side streets of Downtown Topeka
Parking meters will resume on the side streets of Downtown Topeka