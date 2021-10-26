Gov. Kelly visits Berryton farm to celebrate Kansas agriculture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor was in Berryton Monday afternoon as she visited with Kansas farmers.

Governor Laura Kelly and Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam visited Haselwood Farms, a family owned and operated soybean and corn farm. They toured the property and got a deep look at the work behind the operation.

Kelly says it’s important to see Kansans at work, helping ground the issues lawmakers hear about back in the Capital.

“It puts faces and reality on this so when they talk about needing assistance here, I know what they’re talking about,” Gov. Kelly said. “It’s not just a theoretical thing, it’s a real thing about real people and real lives.”

The Governor’s Office reports the state’s agricultural industry is responsible for bringing in $70 billion, and providing 250,000 jobs.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.