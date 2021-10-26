Advertisement

Golden Giants take 2022 off to work on new stadium, rebrand

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Golden Giants will not play in 2022 as the team works towards construction of a new stadium and rebrands itself.

The Topeka Golden Giants said on Tuesday, Oct. 26, they will take the 2022 season off to start the process of building a suitable stadium for high-level baseball.

“The Golden Giants have produced the highest level of sports in Topeka for a decade,” said team owner J.R. Bond. “We want to continue that, but we need to work on building a suitable stadium for our players and our fans.”

The Golden Giants said they are working to secure a long-term lease for a dedicated facility in Capitol City and that process will take time.

In addition to working toward the construction of a stadium, the team said it will undergo a rebrand as it searches for a new team for 2023.

“It is important as we make a move to a new dedicated stadium, that we start things fresh. We will completely re-brand with a new name and begin the process of seeking a higher caliber league,” said Bond.

Development announcements will be made in the coming months.

The Topeka Giants are a summer collegiate baseball team who formerly played in the MINK League and Mid-Plains League. The team has produced over 30 MLB players over the past 10 years.

