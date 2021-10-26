First stadium in U.S. built specifically for women’s soccer team announced in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The very first stadium built specifically for a women’s soccer team in the U.S. will be built in Kansas City.

KCTV5 reports a $70 million riverfront National Women’s Soccer League stadium is coming to Kansas City. It said the 11,000-seat stadium, the future home of the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team, is planned to open in 2024 on the east end of Berkley Riverfront. More details will be released in a news conference at the site on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

This will be the first stadium built just specifically for a women’s soccer team in the U.S.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” said KC NWSL Co-Founder and Co-Owner Chris Long. “We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”

The team said the stadium will be completely privately funded and Generator Studio, JE Dunn and Monarch Build will partner for design and construction.

Plans for a privately-funded $15 million training facility in Riverside were previously announced by the team, who will play the 2022 home matches at Children’s Mercy Park.

As the Kansas City NWSL team nears the end of its season, matches are currently played at Legends Field. The last game of the season is on Saturday, Oct. 30.

