Advertisement

Financial advisors give tips for keeping up with your retirement savings

Money
Money(Source: Associated Press)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AARP is working on legislation, called the Kansas Secure Future Act, to help Kansans get on track for their financial future.

Mary Tritsch said one factor is too many people rely on pensions.

“We know that 42% of Kansans who are 25 and older don’t have a workplace savings retirement plan. That’s 423,000 individuals across the state that don’t have a way to save at work and I think that’s one of the problems,” she said.

Robb Hill is a financial advisor in Illinois. He said according to the Social Security Administration, 94% of baby boomers have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A study from Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Planning & Progress Study in 2019 shows 21% of Americans had nothing at all saved for the future, and another 10 percent had less than $5,000 tucked away.

Hill said you should start as early as possible because no one really knows how long they’ll be able to work.

“Retirement is not an age. Retirement is a financial position,” said Hill. “I explained this to my clients all the time I say look, ‘you can turn 65 all you want but if you don’t have no money, you are not retired my friend you have been fired.”

He said it’s best to look into more than one stream of income and encourages people to look into more than one way to make money.

Hill: “Which is what a lot of people are going to have to do because 95% of the population is on the wrong track.”

Both say regardless of how much is in the bank -- it’s up to you to make sure the funds are there.

Hall said, “This animal that they call inflation, it’s just getting bigger. See, what a lot of people don’t understand is that everything that the government gives to the people, it must first take from the people because the government doesn’t produce anything.”

“If they feel they have enough savings you know that’s their decision to make, however, we might recommend that they check in on that just say talk to someone about it or find out, or use a tool online to just figure out where they are and they may learn something, they may find out that they’re okay but it’s up to each individual to determine that,” said Tritsch.

Tritsch said 80% of people 45 and older surveyed are worried they’ll not have enough retirement savings.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (October 25, 2021)
“I take full responsibility,” Sen. Suellentrop says after found guilty in March wrong-way, drunk driving incident
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas

Latest News

Financial advisors give tips for keeping up with your retirement savings
Financial advisors give tips for keeping up with your retirement savings
Bubba Starling
Former Royal Bubba Starling announces retirement
New women's soccer stadium announced in KC
First stadium in U.S. built specifically for women's soccer team announced in Kansas City
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect
TPD asks for help to identify gas station robbery suspect