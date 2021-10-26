Crews respond to injury crash early Tuesday on I-70 in Wabaunsee County

PAXICO, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle, injury crash early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County.

The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m. on I-70 about two miles east of Paxico.

Initial reports indicated one person was injured.

Additional details, including the extent of injuries, weren’t immediately available.

