Advertisement

Crews respond to injury crash early Tuesday on I-70 in Wabaunsee County

Emergency crews were responding to an injury crash early Tuesday just east of Paxico on...
Emergency crews were responding to an injury crash early Tuesday just east of Paxico on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAXICO, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle, injury crash early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County.

The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m. on I-70 about two miles east of Paxico.

Initial reports indicated one person was injured.

Additional details, including the extent of injuries, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (October 25, 2021)
“I take full responsibility,” Sen. Suellentrop says after found guilty in March wrong-way, drunk driving incident
Six people were killed in weekend crashes in Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Fatality crashes claim six lives over the weekend in Kansas

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
An 8-year-old boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed Monday night in...
8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas
Mainly after midnight
Storms tonight
Hayden beats Cair Paravel 1-0 in four overtimes
Hayden beats Cair Paravel 1-0 in four overtimes