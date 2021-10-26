City, Topeka Zoo partners to repaint city’s manhole covers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and the Topeka Zoo are beautifying manhole lids across the city to support water systems.

The Topeka Zoo announced they are partnering with the city’s utility department to paint over the manhole lids around Topeka to get individuals to stop dumping toxins into them, or beware of what could happen when toxins get in them. They said there are around 5,000 of them across the Capital City and so far they’ve gotten to draw over about 40.

The manufactured design is lifted off the lid so artists can draw within the lines with whatever colorway they want. They have to say “No Dumping, Drains to River” in bold though to make sure everyone can see their message.

Dennis Dinwiddie with the zoo says the Kansas River directly goes to the Missouri to the Mississippi then to the Gulf of Mexico.

He said if we can stop dumping toxins (such as trash, chemicals, pesticides, litter, pet waste, etc.) into the Kansas River, we can help everyone, everywhere.

“By raising the level of awareness that this can happen, but that we can make a difference, that we can help to reduce this, we can help to stop this -- it makes each one of us an active participant in protecting our waterways from our very homes, yards, gardens, and automobiles,” said Dinwiddie.

If you’d like to draw one of these manhole covers -- contact Dennis at ddinwiddie@topeka.Org or by phone at 785-368-9134

