Advertisement

8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas

An 8-year-old boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed Monday night in...
An 8-year-old boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed Monday night in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OFFERLE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 8-year-old boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed Monday night in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday at 10626 134th Road, about five miles southwest of Offerle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the boy, identified as Nicholas Williams, of Offerle, was riding a 2004 Honda TRX400 ATV at the time of the crash. The patrol said ATV overturned at a field entrance.

Nicholas was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Nicholas, who was alone on the ATV, wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (October 25, 2021)
“I take full responsibility,” Sen. Suellentrop says after found guilty in March wrong-way, drunk driving incident
Six people were killed in weekend crashes in Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Fatality crashes claim six lives over the weekend in Kansas

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Emergency crews were responding to an injury crash early Tuesday just east of Paxico on...
Crews respond to injury crash early Tuesday on I-70 in Wabaunsee County
Mainly after midnight
Storms tonight
Hayden beats Cair Paravel 1-0 in four overtimes
Hayden beats Cair Paravel 1-0 in four overtimes