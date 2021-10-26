8-year-old boy dies in ATV crash Monday night in southwest Kansas

OFFERLE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 8-year-old boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed Monday night in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday at 10626 134th Road, about five miles southwest of Offerle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the boy, identified as Nicholas Williams, of Offerle, was riding a 2004 Honda TRX400 ATV at the time of the crash. The patrol said ATV overturned at a field entrance.

Nicholas was taken to Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Nicholas, who was alone on the ATV, wasn’t wearing a helmet.

