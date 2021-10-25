Advertisement

Townsite Tower design drawing attention in Downtown Topeka

Townsite Tower (534 S Kansas Ave.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new sight in Downtown Topeka is drawing the eyes of many.

The east wall of the Townsite Tower, formerly the Bank of America building, is home to a peculiar display. The wall began with a white stripe, which was then replaced by a black stripe... only to end up with the current design. While some may think the building looks vandalized, Owner Ken Schmanke says there’s been a lot of positive feedback.

“A lot of people have come up and said ‘that is really cool, that just doesn’t look like it belongs in Topeka. It looks like it’s more cosmopolitan,’” Schmanke said. “That’s what we’re looking for, we’re looking to make the building a little more modern, feel like it is moving towards the future.”

Schmanke says the lines have no particular meaning, but allow everyone to take away their own interpretations.

