JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Topeka man is in custody following a Saturday morning traffic stop in eastern Jackson County.

Sheriff Morse says a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Saturn Vue near K-16 Hwy and V. Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested by deputies.

Hetrick was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license.

