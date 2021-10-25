Topeka man suffers serious injuries in Brown County semi crash

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, semi-trailer crash Friday morning in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday on K-246 highway, about three miles east of Sabetha.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 International semi-trailer was headed east on K-246 when it left the roadway and rolled into the south ditch.

The driver, Michael J. Palmer, 36, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Palmer was wearing his seat belt.

