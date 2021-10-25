Advertisement

Topeka man suffers serious injuries in Brown County semi crash

A Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, semi-trailer crash Friday morning near...
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, semi-trailer crash Friday morning near Sabetha in Brown County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, semi-trailer crash Friday morning in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday on K-246 highway, about three miles east of Sabetha.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2019 International semi-trailer was headed east on K-246 when it left the roadway and rolled into the south ditch.

The driver, Michael J. Palmer, 36, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Palmer was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV
Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive

Latest News

The FBI is attempting to identify this man, who they say robbed the Truity Credit Union in...
KC man indicted in Lawrence Credit Union robbery
Howard Cline, 33, of Horton was arrested Sunday after disrupting traffic along K-20, east of...
Stick-wielding man arrested for drugs after blocking traffic in Brown Co.
A Salina man who was seriously injured and five other people who had minor injuries were taken...
Six taken to Topeka hospital after head-on crash in Jefferson County
Crews respond to small fire at building west of downtown Topeka