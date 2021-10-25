Advertisement

Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss

FILE - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells looks out from the stage before speaking at the NCAA...
FILE - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells looks out from the stage before speaking at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, in this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo. Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn’t hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State.

Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did predecessor Kliff Kingsbury, who also was fired.

The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn’t win consecutive conference games under Wells, who came from Utah State to replace Kingsbury. Texas Tech was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells. Kingsbury was 19-35 in league play in six seasons.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the move and said offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie would serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tech visits No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Hocutt is looking for a coach for the third time since 2013. Hocutt made the latest move after a 25-24 loss to his alma mater, Kansas State, when the Wildcats trailed 14-0 early and 24-10 at halftime before rallying.

Wells’ future was in question after a 4-6 finish in the pandemic-shortened season last year left the Red Raiders at 8-14 in his first two seasons. But Hocutt called a postseason news conference to say Wells would return.

The first sign of trouble for Wells this year was a 70-35 loss at rival Texas in the Big 12 opener, followed two weeks later by a 52-31 loss at home to TCU. That’s the only win in the past five games for the Horned Frogs.

Wells is 57-51 in eight-plus seasons, including a 44-34 mark at Utah State. He was hired at Texas Tech after a 10-2 season with the Aggies.

Kingsbury was hired as offensive coordinator at Southern California after leaving Texas Tech. He never coached for the Trojans, instead going to the NFL as Arizona’s coach. In his third season, the Cardinals are 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV

Latest News

Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes celebrates with her team after netting a game-winning goal in a...
Hughes nets game-winner in Hornets double-overtime 4-3 win over UCM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second...
Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol, expects to play next week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on the sideline after leaving the...
Chiefs dominated in 27-3 blowout loss to Titans
Emporia State beats Missouri Southern 24-21
Emporia State beats Missouri Southern 24-21