Stick-wielding man arrested for drugs after blocking traffic in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man disrupting traffic along K-20 highway in Brown Co. while carrying a large stick is facing drug charges.

According to Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant, Howard Cline, 33, of Horton was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to K-20 east of Everest.

Merchant said his office received reports around 2:30 p.m. that Cline appeared to be intoxicated and was standing in the road waving a stick.

Multiple vehicles were reported to have to drive around Cline in order to avoid hitting him.

Cline was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on multiple charges including Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

No other information was released.

