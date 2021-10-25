Advertisement

SNCO Commission extended the Disaster Emergency program until December

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission has decided to extend the state of local disaster emergency program until Dec. 31.

The commissioners agreed with emergency officials that keeping the declaration in place makes it easier to request resources during the pandemic.

The program originally was planned to expire back in August, and the commission decided to let the program expire. However, COVID began to spike again due to the delta variant.

Local officials say extending the measure keeps the community prepared should COVID spike again, or cause other community issues.

“As we go into the winter months, we know people are going to be inside more frequently, so we are just kind of leaving it in place to make sure those avenues are open and that we can request resources formally through the emergency declaration,” said Emergency Management Director for Shawnee Co., Dusty Nichols.

“So, it doesn’t hurt to leave it in place and it just kind of sets us up to not have to rush around and do things, should we need it later,” Nichols added.

The commission will re-visit the program before it expires at the end of the year.

Information about the Shawnee Co. Commission board is on its website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV

Latest News

Parking meters will resume on the side streets of Downtown Topeka
Side street meters will resume November 1st in Downtown Topeka
Parking meters will resume on the side streets of Downtown Topeka
Parking meters will resume on the side streets of Downtown Topeka
The Shawnee Co. Commission extended the state of local emergency disaster program until the end...
SNCO commission extends the emergency disaster program
Kansas lawmaker warned in past is barred from agency offices