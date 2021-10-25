SNCO Commission extended the Disaster Emergency program until December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission has decided to extend the state of local disaster emergency program until Dec. 31.

The commissioners agreed with emergency officials that keeping the declaration in place makes it easier to request resources during the pandemic.

The program originally was planned to expire back in August, and the commission decided to let the program expire. However, COVID began to spike again due to the delta variant.

Local officials say extending the measure keeps the community prepared should COVID spike again, or cause other community issues.

“As we go into the winter months, we know people are going to be inside more frequently, so we are just kind of leaving it in place to make sure those avenues are open and that we can request resources formally through the emergency declaration,” said Emergency Management Director for Shawnee Co., Dusty Nichols.

“So, it doesn’t hurt to leave it in place and it just kind of sets us up to not have to rush around and do things, should we need it later,” Nichols added.

The commission will re-visit the program before it expires at the end of the year.

Information about the Shawnee Co. Commission board is on its website.

