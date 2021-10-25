Six taken to Topeka hospital after head-on crash in Jefferson County

WILLIAMSTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man who was seriously injured and five other people who had minor injuries were taken to a Topeka hospital after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:08 p.m. Sunday a quarter-mile east of the junction of US-24 and US-59 highways. The location was just north of Williamstown.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was eastbound on US-24 when it attempted to pass a truck.

The Equinox then collided head-on with a westbound 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier after both vehicles took the north ditch.

The patrol said the driver of the Equinox, Bryan K. Hone, 53, of Salina, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Hone was wearing his seat belt.

Three passengers in the Equinox -- Sondra K. Hone, 50; Caleb Hone, 13; and Landon Hone, 11, all of Salina -- were taken to Stormont Vail for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol said. All were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of the Cavalier, Robert L. Simpson, 63, of Hoyt, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

A passenger in the Cavalier, Cindy S. Simpson, of Hoyt, also was taken to Stormont Vail with minor injuries, the patrol said.

Both occupants of the Cavalier were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

