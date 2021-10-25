Side street meters will resume November 1st in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning November 1st, Downtown Topeka will be seeing a change.

“What’s going to happen starting next week is just one change and it’s actually a reversion before covid and before the streets were redone which is to reopen the meters on the side streets of Kansas Ave,” said Karen Hiller.

The City of Topeka wants to see more visitors use the parking spots rather than people who are downtown on a daily basis.

“By adding the meters, what it does is it helps the people who are planning to stay downtown for a long time and the employees to get off the avenue or into the garages or other longer-term parking location which frees up the at the door store location for people who are going to be there for an hour or so and they are ready to go,” she said.

With the economy and shopping and dining in Downtown Topeka growing, Hiller says, paid parking comes with the territory.

“The economy is now coming back the downtown businesses are picking up the old ones and the new ones, in terms of how many customers are there and the reason you do control parking, it not only helps to manage that traffic but small businesses and restaurants especially and it also generates a revenue of the parking control that everyone wants,” said Hiller.

The change will impact metered parking spots on the side streets located one block east and west of South Kansas Avenue between 6th and 10th Avenue, costs downtown are 50 cents to a dollar per hour and will vary by the meter.

