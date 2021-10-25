School bus carrying 11 students involved in accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No students were injured after an accident involving a school bus with 11 students inside happened in west Topeka.

Officials say the accident was reported in the eastbound lanes of Huntoon St. on Monday afternoon near Washburn Tech.

The bus was rear-ended by a car as it slowed down.

11 students on board, all from McCarter Elementary were not injured. The driver of the car was also not injured.

The students were picked up by another bus and taken home.

No other information was released.

