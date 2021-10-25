Advertisement

School bus carrying 11 students involved in accident

Nobody was injured after a car rear-ended a school bus carrying 11 students Monday afternoon on...
Nobody was injured after a car rear-ended a school bus carrying 11 students Monday afternoon on Huntoon in west Topeka.(Eric Ives/WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No students were injured after an accident involving a school bus with 11 students inside happened in west Topeka.

Officials say the accident was reported in the eastbound lanes of Huntoon St. on Monday afternoon near Washburn Tech.

The bus was rear-ended by a car as it slowed down.

11 students on board, all from McCarter Elementary were not injured. The driver of the car was also not injured.

The students were picked up by another bus and taken home.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive
Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV

Latest News

Kansas lawmaker warned in past is barred from agency offices
Townsite Tower (534 S Kansas Ave.)
Townsite Tower design drawing attention in Downtown Topeka
FILE - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells looks out from the stage before speaking at the NCAA...
Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss
Jerry Brown, 43, of Bixby, OK was arrested Monday morning after leading deputies on a chase...
Oklahoma bank robbery suspect arrested after fuel theft, pursuit in Lyon Co.