Photos valued at $8,000 stolen from KSU fraternity

Two photos valued at $8,000 were reported stolen over the weekend from a fraternity at Kansas State University in Manhattan, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two photos valued at $8,000 were reported stolen over the weekend from a fraternity at Kansas State University in Manhattan, authorities said.

The theft was reported around 2:22 p.m. Sunday from the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, 505 Denison Ave.

According to the Riley County police officials, an unknown person entered the fraternity house and stole two framed composite photos.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

