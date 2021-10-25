Photos valued at $8,000 stolen from KSU fraternity

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two photos valued at $8,000 were reported stolen over the weekend from a fraternity at Kansas State University in Manhattan, authorities said.

The theft was reported around 2:22 p.m. Sunday from the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, 505 Denison Ave.

According to the Riley County police officials, an unknown person entered the fraternity house and stole two framed composite photos.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.