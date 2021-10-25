Pay-for-parking resumes in Downtown Topeka Nov. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Metered parking resumes along side streets in Downtown Topeka next month.

According to the City of Topeka, bags will be removed from parking spots on side streets located one block east and one block west of S. Kansas Ave between 6th and 10th Avenues November 1, 2021.

The Topeka City Council voted to approve the un-bagging of the meters during their Oct. 12 meeting.

The City said the decision was made to resume metered parking in that area after a study revealed Downtown workers were parking in the spots intended for shoppers and diners.

The spots will be metered weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5:59 p.m. All parking will be free in Downtown Topeka between 6 p.m. and 7:59 a.m. on weekdays, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

2-hour parking along S. Kansas Ave. will also remain free.

City officials say parking tickets for first-time offenders are $8.

“Parking directly impacts businesses, visitors, and residents of downtown Topeka. The proper maintenance of these assets is necessary for our community to continue to thrive and attract new businesses and residents alike. We appreciate the level of detail and dedication that has been put into the parking study completed by city staff. DTI agrees that these improvements and next steps will continue to help support the recruitment and retention of businesses and resident’s downtown,” said Rhiannon Friedman and Scott Gales.

Friedman and Gales spoke on behalf of Downtown Topeka, Inc.

Parking will cost between $.50 and $1 per hour, depending on location.

The City says fees and time limits are listed on the individual meters.

The meters will still accept coins, but you will also be able to pay via the Passport Parking mobile app.

The changes do not impact City of Topeka garages.

Click here to see the parking map including meter rates.

