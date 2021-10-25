Oklahoma bank robbery suspect arrested after fuel theft, pursuit in Lyon Co.

A man awaiting trial for two bank robberies in Oklahoma was taken into custody in Emporia Monday after trying to flee from a traffic stop.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Brown, 43, of Bixby, Oklahoma was arrested Monday morning.

Officials say around 8:22 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to Road 110 and S. Highway 99 on a report of fuel theft.

The resident reported the suspect’s vehicle as a white Dodge truck with Oklahoma tags.

A short time later, deputies located the truck as it was heading north in the 700 block of South Weaver St.

Instead of pulling over, Brown fled east into Emporia where he crashed at Commercial St. and Norton St.

Officials say Brown then ran from the truck where he was captured a short time later in the area of 302 S. Commercial.

He was booked into the Lyon Co. Dept. of Corrections for the theft of the fuel, criminal damage, felony flee and elude, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic related offenses. Formal charges are pending.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says during their investigation it was discovered that Brown was also involved in a police pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Monday in Nowata, Oklahoma.

Brown is also awaiting trial for two bank robberies out of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.