Monday forecast: A cool week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concerns this week will be the breezy conditions, a risk for severe weather Tuesday night and a rainy Wednesday.

Our next storm system will be bringing another round of rain late Tuesday night into the day Wednesday. There is some uncertainty in the computer models on when the rain moves out of the area. Eventually the storm system will become an upper level low that if it lingers close enough to the area, rain chances may have to be added to the forecast for Thursday into Thursday night.

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Normal High: 65/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Storms will be developing in western Kansas Tuesday evening and as they progress eastward through the overnight periods will bring a risk of severe weather to the area. The highest risk of severe weather will be in the western part of the viewing area as the storms will be weakening as they move east. Hail/wind are the concern with hail the higher potential.

With rain lingering into Wednesday that will limit how warm temperatures will be able to get and winds will be relatively light compared to the other days of the week.

Gusts 25-35 mph are expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Again uncertainty if rain needs to be added for Thursday or not so stay tuned.

The winds diminish this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be the warmer day before a weak cold front brings a slight cool down for Halloween.

A secondary cold front is expected to push through early next week and depending on the timing and how much cold air is with the front, that could bring the first chance that some light snow or flurries are possible Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be hovering near or slightly above freezing so even if any snow does mix with the rain, accumulation will be minor if anything at all. Bottom line be ready for a chilly start to November.

Severe weather is possible with storms between midnight and sunrise on Wednesday. While the severe threat diminishes Wednesday itself, rain continues, heavy at times where localized flooding can’t be ruled out.

Halloween is looking nice, relatively speaking, with temperatures likely dropping through the 50s and upper 40s in the evening.



Hail/wind threat with storms after midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

