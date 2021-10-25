Memorial concert held for longtime Topeka physician, organist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka chapter for the American Guild of Organist held a memorial concert for a beloved Topeka musician and doctor who died last year.

Doctor Jacoby, a longtime Topeka physician and gifted organist, died last year after a bicycle accident on the shunga trail.

On Sunday, his assistant organist, Norma Pettijohn, organized a special memorial concert in First Presbyterian church, where they spent years playing.

“He’s been a special friend since we were kids, it just seemed like when we had our planning meeting the month after he died, we wanted our memory recital to be dedicated to Bob,” said Pettijohn.

Organists from around Kansas joined the concert to celebrate the life of doctor Jacoby.

“We can have a famous organist come here and pay them thousands of dollars and we might get fifty people here, but you get a local person that people knew and loved and all of these organist from different churches that have their own followings, we had hundreds here today.”

Doctor Jacoby had a love for music and even after his death, he was still able to share his gift with others.

“He was actually born with a huge gift because he could play anything by ear as much as all the talent it takes to read music, he was a great pianist, as well as an organist and it was just a love he enjoyed.”

Pettijohn says that Jacoby was a man of many talents that will always be remembered for his kind heart.

“He was probably one of the most talented, smartest people I knew and kindest.. I never heard him say a bad word about anybody,” said Pettijohn. He delivered over two thousand and seven hundred babies as a family doctor, but he always had time to play the organ, there was never a time where he was asked to play for something and he turned it down.”

