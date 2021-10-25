Man pleads guilty in 2019 death of mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of killing his mother in the Summer of 2019 will avoid going to trial after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says David E. Wood, Jr. entered a Guilty plea to Intentional Second Degree Murder on Monday.

Wood’s murder trial was set to begin the same day.

Kagay says Wood also agreed to “not seek a departure to less than the presumed sentence,” meaning he will serve between 592 to 653 months in prison.

Wood was accused of killing his mother on June 16, 2019.

Officials say Kyong “Carol” Wood was found dead after law enforcement was dispatched to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 a.m.

Wood also was involved in a five-hour standoff with police prior to his surrender.

Sentencing is set for December 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

