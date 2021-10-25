Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in 2019 death of mother

David E. Wood, Jr. (Source: Shawne Co. Sheriff's Office)
David E. Wood, Jr. (Source: Shawne Co. Sheriff's Office)(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of killing his mother in the Summer of 2019 will avoid going to trial after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says David E. Wood, Jr. entered a Guilty plea to Intentional Second Degree Murder on Monday.

Wood’s murder trial was set to begin the same day.

Kagay says Wood also agreed to “not seek a departure to less than the presumed sentence,” meaning he will serve between 592 to 653 months in prison.

Wood was accused of killing his mother on June 16, 2019.

Officials say Kyong “Carol” Wood was found dead after law enforcement was dispatched to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 a.m.

Wood also was involved in a five-hour standoff with police prior to his surrender.

Prior Reports
TPD identifies suspect in Topeka standoff, woman found dead in home

TPD identifies suspect in Topeka standoff, woman found dead in home

Topeka Police Dept. File Video
Defendant in 2019 homicide bound over for trial in Topeka

Defendant in 2019 homicide bound over for trial in Topeka

David E. Wood, Jr. (Source: Shawne Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sentencing is set for December 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV
Douglas Ross Hetrick, 41, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
A Topeka man was arrested on meth charges
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive

Latest News

Ann Vigola Anderson's new book of "Posts" is available on Amazon.
Local author launches her new book, filled with memories of the Fifties
Davonte Chaney, 29, was indicted for robbing the Truity Credit Union in Lawrence in Sept. 2021.
KC man indicted in Lawrence Credit Union robbery
Howard Cline, 33, of Horton was arrested Sunday after disrupting traffic along K-20, east of...
Stick-wielding man arrested for drugs after blocking traffic in Brown Co.
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, semi-trailer crash Friday morning near...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries in Brown County semi crash