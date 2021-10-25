Advertisement

KC man indicted in Lawrence Credit Union robbery

The FBI is attempting to identify this man, who they say robbed the Truity Credit Union in Lawrence on Tuesday(FBI/Kansas City)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man has been indicted for robbing a Lawrence Credit Union in September 2021.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas said Davonte Chaney, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The charges are in connection to a September 21, 2021 armed robbery at the Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St., Lawrence.

Officials say Chaney allegedly used a semi-automatic pistol in the robbery.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

