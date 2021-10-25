KC man indicted in Lawrence Credit Union robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man has been indicted for robbing a Lawrence Credit Union in September 2021.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas said Davonte Chaney, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The charges are in connection to a September 21, 2021 armed robbery at the Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St., Lawrence.

Officials say Chaney allegedly used a semi-automatic pistol in the robbery.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

