Advertisement

Hughes nets game-winner in Hornets double-overtime 4-3 win over UCM

Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes celebrates with her team after netting a game-winning goal in a...
Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes celebrates with her team after netting a game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory in double-overtime against Central Missouri on Sunday, October 24, 2021.(ESU Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes netted a game-winning goal in double-overtime to beat Central Missouri 4-3.

Coming out of the gates in this match, the Lady Hornets stuck first blood. Hannah Woolery punched through her 8th goal of the season to give ESU a 1-0 advantage.

However, the Jennies quickly responded. Central Missouri scored three straight goals to own a 3-1 lead.

The Lady Hornets weren’t fazed. It started in the 67th minute where Hannah Woolery found Liz Palmer for a goal to pull within a score. Then Woolery connected with Aislinn Hughes for a game tying goal in the 89th minute.

Then in the second overtime, Hughes connected with the most important goal of the evening to give ESU the win.

Emporia State (14-1-1) will come to Topeka on Friday to play Washburn (8-5-2) in the Turnpike Tussle. The match is set to kick off Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop
The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and...
Sheriff’s Office asks for help after motorcyclist dies in semi-truck accident in Geary Co.
Sen. Roger Marshall meets with union workers about concerns for mandating the COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. Roger Marshall: Kansas should be worried if contractors are mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of Texas
Texas man leads police on chase through Nebraska, Kansas

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second...
Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol, expects to play next week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on the sideline after leaving the...
Chiefs dominated in 27-3 blowout loss to Titans
Emporia State beats Missouri Southern 24-21
Emporia State beats Missouri Southern 24-21
Sooners survive the Jayhawks upset bid 35-23
Sooners survive the Jayhawks upset bid 35-23