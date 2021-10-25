Hughes nets game-winner in Hornets double-overtime 4-3 win over UCM

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes netted a game-winning goal in double-overtime to beat Central Missouri 4-3.

Coming out of the gates in this match, the Lady Hornets stuck first blood. Hannah Woolery punched through her 8th goal of the season to give ESU a 1-0 advantage.

However, the Jennies quickly responded. Central Missouri scored three straight goals to own a 3-1 lead.

The Lady Hornets weren’t fazed. It started in the 67th minute where Hannah Woolery found Liz Palmer for a goal to pull within a score. Then Woolery connected with Aislinn Hughes for a game tying goal in the 89th minute.

Then in the second overtime, Hughes connected with the most important goal of the evening to give ESU the win.

Take a look at Aislinn Hughes game winning goal off another Ashlyn Lakin flip throw in @ESU_WoSoccer 4-3 come from behind win over UCM. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/2UzJd7h2lW — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) October 24, 2021

Emporia State (14-1-1) will come to Topeka on Friday to play Washburn (8-5-2) in the Turnpike Tussle. The match is set to kick off Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m.

