Advertisement

Homeowner holds burglar in costume at gunpoint until authorities arrive

Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary,...
Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton was arrested Sunday morning on attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass charges.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County homeowner held a burglar at gunpoint after the man forced his way into the home dressed in costume.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan Thomas, 27, of Holton on charges of attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

Sheriff Tim Morse said they received a call about an intruder inside a Holton home at 217 W. 4th St. around 12:30 Sunday morning.

Holton Police officers and Jackson County deputies responded and found Thomas on the floor being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Authorities said there were also signs of forced entry into the home.

Sheriff Morse said reports state Thomas was wearing a Halloween costume at the time of the attempted burglary.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on...
Authorities investigate death at KU dorm
A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, center, hands the ball off to quarterback Caleb Williams,...
Big 12 comments on Sooners fourth down conversion
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second...
Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol, expects to play next week

Latest News

Six people were killed in weekend crashes in Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Fatality crashes claim six lives over the weekend in Kansas
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-25-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-25-21
Decreasing Clouds
Cool today with decreasing clouds
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Family pets unaccounted for after early morning fire near downtown Topeka