Fire crews extinguish small blaze inside building near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a small blaze Monday morning at a building that formerly housed a church just west of downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:05 a.m. Monday in a single-story brick building at 625 S.W. Polk, where several other fires have occurred in recent months.

The building, which formerly housed Inward Faith Outreach Ministries, is vacant. However, officials and neighbors said homeless people were known to stay in the building.

Fire crews were called to the location Monday morning after receiving a report of smoke coming out of a pipe on the north side of the building.

Fire crews removed what appeared to be a metal fire pit from inside the building.

A firefighter used a portable canister to spray water on the fire pit in the building’s north parking lot.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 9:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on property damage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.