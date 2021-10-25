Crews battle large house fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m. early Monday morning on reports of a large house fire.

According to the Shawnee County Dispatch The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene currently battling the blaze. Dispatchers says they expect some traffic changes.

We will post more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.