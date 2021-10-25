Advertisement

Crews battle large house fire in downtown Topeka

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m....
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m. early Monday morning on reports of a large house fire.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard before 2:00 a.m. early Monday morning on reports of a large house fire.

According to the Shawnee County Dispatch The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene currently battling the blaze. Dispatchers says they expect some traffic changes.

We will post more updates as they become available.

