Carving pumpkins leads to most common Halloween-related injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An emergency medicine physician at Topeka ER & Hospital said the most common Halloween-related injuries they see are from people carving jack-o’-lanterns.

A recent report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission found 48% of Halloween-related injuries involved pumpkin carving. Topeka ER & Hospital reports the most common injuries they treat each year are acute cuts to the fingers, hands, and even arms.

“If you’re going to carve, a good way to keep your kids safe is to have the kids design the pumpkins but leave the knife use to adults,” Dr. Melina Keithly said. “Another great option is to use non-toxic paints or markers for pumpkin decorating.”

If parents do let their child do the carving, Dr. Keithly advises it should always be done under adult supervision.

The CPSC’s study also found 27% of Halloween-related injuries were from falls involving hanging decorations, tripping on costumes, and while out walking during trick-or-treating.

To help prevent trips and falls, Dr. Keithly tells parents to check their child’s costumes to make sure it fits and doesn’t drag on the ground, as well as, being able to see through any masks.

“Even if you’re escorting your kids around the neighborhood, if they have trouble seeing where they’re going they could injure themselves on porch steps, uneven sidewalks, or even yard decorations,” she said.

Another big concern for parents may be that their child’s candy has been tampered with. Dr. Keithly said candy with needles, razor blades, or other items are nearly nonexistent. However, she does encourage parents to still sort through their child’s candy.

“Looking through the treats is a great way to remove any pieces your kids might be allergic to or could pose a choking hazard for them,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.