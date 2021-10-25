Beverly Bernardi Post Dance has plenty of options for Halloween costumes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re still needing a Halloween costume with just a week to go before the big day, you can still find some unique looks while supporting a local business in the process.

Fantasy, pop culture and scary costumes can all be found at the costume shop at Beverly Bernardi Post’s Conservatory of Dance.

“We wanted to have something unique we wanted to have something that’s just not the regular Halloween store we wanted to have someplace where kids could be whoever they wanted to be,” dance studio store owner, Beverly Bernardi Post said.

The costumes come from the renaissance, theater pageant companies from around the country.

“It all started when a man wanted me to order him a King Arthur costume for him and so we ordered King Arthur and it only grew from there it’s only grown from there,” Bernardi Post explained.

Bernardi Post says creativity is a key part of Halloween and with 14 thousand options, there’s plenty of opportunities to be something special, including a mouthwatering cheeseburger.

“I think there’s a niche for people who want to be original they don’t want to be the same nurse of the same stewardess so we want to do something unique,” she said. “so we try to do things that are a little bit different so when people go to a party or school they feel like they’re doing something very unique.”

Bernardi Post says she hopes people feel the spirit of the season in each outfit, “I get enjoyment in seeing what costumes they actually select I think there are a lot more people going out this year it’s on a Sunday night.”

“Be something original don’t be afraid you don’t have to be something scary be something special be whatever you want to be,” she added.

You can check out the costume shop from 10 AM to 8 PM everyday including Halloween.

