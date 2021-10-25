Authorities are investigating a death at Lewis Hall on KU campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Public Safety Office confirmed there has been a death at a dorm on campus Sunday night.

KU Public Safety Office confirmed that the incident happened at a dormitory Lewis Hall located at 1530 Engel Rd.

KU Public Safety Office did not confirm if it was a student or not.

The death is still under investigation.

