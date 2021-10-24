Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A woman in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed as she tried to cross a highway in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday night.

Kansas City Police said the crash was reported at 11:57 p.m. Saturday along U.S. Highway 40 near south Hocker Road.

Police said a 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit by a westbound Honda SUV.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.