Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A woman in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed as she tried to cross a highway in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday night.
Kansas City Police said the crash was reported at 11:57 p.m. Saturday along U.S. Highway 40 near south Hocker Road.
Police said a 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit by a westbound Honda SUV.
The woman died at the scene of the crash.
