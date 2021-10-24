Advertisement

Two-vehicle accident near SW Gage closes streets to one lane

A two-vehicle accident near SW Gage Street caused traffic into one lane on Saturday night.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle accident near SW Gage Street caused traffic into one lane on Saturday night.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS that police were called to the accident just before 7 PM on Saturday.

The accident happened at the intersection of SW Gage and SW Windsor Court. Lanes were directed to close to one single lane for both sides of traffic.

It was reported there are injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update the story, once we receive further details.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

