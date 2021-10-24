Sunday night forecast: Rain chances go away, temperatures drop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most storm activity today remained in far north and far east Kansas and now that the cold front is well past our area, we are not expecting any more rain or storms for next 48 hours.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 60 in the upper 50s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday looks cool with temperatures expected to struggle to reach 60 in the afternoon. Skies will also be slow to become mostly sunny in the afternoon and winds should be less windy from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Winds turn from the south overnight Monday into Tuesday and should help keep Monday night lows in the mid 40s.

We are tracking another storm system to arrive in Central Kansas Tuesday evening bringing a slight chance for strong to possibly severe storms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Right now, the main hazards are damaging winds and large hail as well as a low tornado risk in Central Kansas.

Wednesday will have scattered showers and storms throughout the day with none of that activity expected to become strong or severe during that time. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s Wednesday with breezy north winds at 10 to 15 mph an mostly cloudy conditions. Rain clears out and skies return to mostly sunny on Thursday.

Looking ahead to next week (10-12 days out), there are still some indications that we may see a light freeze for the start of November.

Taking Action:

Tuesday’s weather system could produce some forms of sever weather. Be sure to be prepared and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts including having a weather radio, having the 13 Weather App and access to a TV if possible. Right now, the risks include large hail, damaging wind gusts and a low tornado risk in Central Kansas.

Severe weather risk for Tuesday evening (WIBW)

