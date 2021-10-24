Sunday forecast: Storms possible in Eastern Kansas this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms this morning continue to track ENE producing lightning, small hail and gusty winds at times. These storms should clear eastern Kansas by mid morning today and we are tracking a chance for more storms in the afternoon for east Kansas.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance for storms east of highway 75 between 1PM-4PM this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Rain clears northern Kansas. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

After storms this morning move out of the area, there are two areas where storms are possible this afternoon. The first area is north of I-70 close to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. These storms are not expected to become severe, but could be strong at times.

The second area to watch will be along and east of Highway 75 in Eastern Kansas. A cold front is expected to pass through this afternoon and storms will likely develop along the front. Some storms could become marginally severe in far east Kansas, but the latest trend is still predicting that the severe weather threat will mainly be in Missouri today. If storms do become severe in Eastern Kansas, they would be for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail before pushing into Missouri.

We clear things up and cool things down on Monday with skies being partly cloudy to mostly sunny late in the day with temperatures near 60 degrees. A second round of storms arrives Tuesday evening with another possibility of strong to severe weather towards Central Kansas. Right now, hail and wind appear to be the main hazards with that system.

Later in the week, our temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s with skies clearing up for next weekend.

Taking Action:

Storms today that develop in Eastern Kansas could become severe with hail and wind, and a low tornado threat in far east Kansas. Stay informed today as we will be monitoring the potential closely this afternoon.

