Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol, expects to play next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes cleared the concussion protocol, but chose not to let him play for the remainder of the game against the Titans.

Patrick Mahomes said to the media after the game that he feels fine and expects to play next week against the New York Giants.

Mahomes was sacked and hit hard in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback laid down on the field after the hit and looked woozy.

He had help walking off the field and briefly entered the sideline medical tent.

Patrick Mahomes is back on the sideline talking with Andy Reid. He looks to be back to normal. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Mf6zo8Vzgb — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2021

Mahomes completed 20/35 passes for 206 yards. He threw one interception and also fumbled the ball once in the blowout loss 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans.

