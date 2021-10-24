Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol, expects to play next week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lies on the field after being hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes cleared the concussion protocol, but chose not to let him play for the remainder of the game against the Titans.

Patrick Mahomes said to the media after the game that he feels fine and expects to play next week against the New York Giants.

Mahomes was sacked and hit hard in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback laid down on the field after the hit and looked woozy.

He had help walking off the field and briefly entered the sideline medical tent.

Mahomes completed 20/35 passes for 206 yards. He threw one interception and also fumbled the ball once in the blowout loss 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans.

