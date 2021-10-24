Military retirees from all branches of the military invited to Ft. Riley Retiree Appreciation Day

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Military retirees from all branches of the military were invited to the annual Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort Riley on Saturday.

The Fort Riley Retirement Services Office serves military retirees in Kansas, Nebraska, North and South Dakota.

Immunizations were available to retirees, including the annual flu shot, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertusis and the shingles vaccines.

Retirees were also provided information about services available to them year-round, along with other areas of interest for retirees.

“We feel very obligated, but it’s not a difficult obligation, and it’s an honor to…to recognize those retirees for all their years of significant service to our country.” Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Will McKannay says.

“So as a token of our appreciation, we…we offer these services every year and we will continue to do that to make sure that we thank them for what they’ve done to be the trailblazers and pave the way for us to serve today.” Irwin Army Community Hospital Commanding Officer, Col. Edgar Arroyo says.

Retirees who were unable to attend Saturday’s Appreciation Day can contact the Retirement Services Office at 785-239-3320 for information on how they can receive needed immunizations.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.