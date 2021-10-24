Advertisement

Military retirees from all branches of the military invited to Ft. Riley Retiree Appreciation Day

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Military retirees from all branches of the military were invited to the annual Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort Riley on Saturday.

The Fort Riley Retirement Services Office serves military retirees in Kansas, Nebraska, North and South Dakota.

Immunizations were available to retirees, including the annual flu shot, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertusis and the shingles vaccines.

Retirees were also provided information about services available to them year-round, along with other areas of interest for retirees.

“We feel very obligated, but it’s not a difficult obligation, and it’s an honor to…to recognize those retirees for all their years of significant service to our country.” Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Will McKannay says.

“So as a token of our appreciation, we…we offer these services every year and we will continue to do that to make sure that we thank them for what they’ve done to be the trailblazers and pave the way for us to serve today.” Irwin Army Community Hospital Commanding Officer, Col. Edgar Arroyo says.

Retirees who were unable to attend Saturday’s Appreciation Day can contact the Retirement Services Office at 785-239-3320 for information on how they can receive needed immunizations.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and...
Sheriff’s Office asks for help after motorcyclist dies in semi-truck accident in Geary Co.
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop
Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of Texas
Texas man leads police on chase through Nebraska, Kansas

Latest News

2021 Sunset Zoo Spooktacular
Hundreds of kids ‘trick or treated’ at Sunset Zoo’s Spooktacular
Hundreds of kids ‘trick or treated’ at Sunset Zoo’s Spooktacular
The Kansas Department of Corrections and KBI are investigating an inmates death at the Lansing...
KDOC, KBI investigates death of Lansing inmate, not believed to be COVID-19 related
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams hosts Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat