Keller Williams hosts Trunk or Treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kiddos were able to get some treats a week before Halloween at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center.

The Keller Williams Trunk or Treat event returned this year to hand out free candy. Organizers say about 500 kids came in their spooky costumes and decorations.

Megan Geis says they’ve been waiting to get back to normal to be able to host events like this.

“We like to do it because we just like to remind people that we’re here to support families and help people in the community. Keller williams likes to give back so we just do it for fun.”

The Fire and Police Departments also got out there to support, and the late great Vince Lombardi came back to life to motivate everyone. He was there seen handing autographed copies of his speech -- “What It Takes To Be Number One.”

Geis says they will be back next year.

