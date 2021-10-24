Advertisement

KDOC, KBI investigates death of Lansing inmate, not believed to be COVID-19 related

The Kansas Department of Corrections and KBI are investigating an inmates death at the Lansing...
The Kansas Department of Corrections and KBI are investigating an inmates death at the Lansing Correctional Facility.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation after an inmate was found dead on Friday at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says the resident was identified as Lawrence A. Brown, Jr. (32).

He died Friday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, Leavenworth, KS where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. 

KDOC says the cause of death is pending an autopsy, but is not believed to be COVID-19 related.

Brown was currently serving a 122-month sentence for a Sedgwick County conviction (Battery of a Corrections Officer or Employee).

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state prison in Kansas.  Serving only male residents, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and...
Sheriff’s Office asks for help after motorcyclist dies in semi-truck accident in Geary Co.
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop
Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of Texas
Texas man leads police on chase through Nebraska, Kansas

Latest News

2021 Sunset Zoo Spooktacular
Hundreds of kids ‘trick or treated’ at Sunset Zoo’s Spooktacular
Hundreds of kids ‘trick or treated’ at Sunset Zoo’s Spooktacular
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams hosts Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat
Keller Williams Trunk or Treat