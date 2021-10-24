KDOC, KBI investigates death of Lansing inmate, not believed to be COVID-19 related

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation after an inmate was found dead on Friday at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says the resident was identified as Lawrence A. Brown, Jr. (32).

He died Friday after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, Leavenworth, KS where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

KDOC says the cause of death is pending an autopsy, but is not believed to be COVID-19 related.

Brown was currently serving a 122-month sentence for a Sedgwick County conviction (Battery of a Corrections Officer or Employee).

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state prison in Kansas. Serving only male residents, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

