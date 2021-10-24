Advertisement

Kansas crime victims to receive more than $110K in compensation

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board has awarded financial assistance to 144 victims of violent crime at its October meeting.

Schmidt said awards were made in 86 new cases with additional expenses were paid in 58 previously submitted cases.

The awards totaled $110,352.65.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation in Schmidt’s office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program.

The compensation program is designed to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop
The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and...
Sheriff’s Office asks for help after motorcyclist dies in semi-truck accident in Geary Co.
Severe thunderstorm watch until 5AM Sunday
Saturday night forecast: Thunderstorms this evening into Sunday morning
Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of Texas
Texas man leads police on chase through Nebraska, Kansas
Sen. Roger Marshall meets with union workers about concerns for mandating the COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. Roger Marshall: Kansas should be worried if contractors are mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Sunday morning First Alert web video
Emporia State beats Missouri Southern 24-21
Emporia State beats Missouri Southern 24-21
Sooners survive the Jayhawks upset bid 35-23
Sooners survive the Jayhawks upset bid 35-23
2021 Sunset Zoo Spooktacular
Hundreds of kids ‘trick or treated’ at Sunset Zoo’s Spooktacular