Induction Ceremony held for Highland Park High School Hall of Fame, Sports Wall of Honor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three individuals were added to the Highland Park High School Hall of Fame and two more were added to the Sports Wall of Honor.

Lowell Dicke served as senior class president and received the Baush Lomb award for outstanding student in science. William Gahnstrom was successful on the debate team, joining the choir and musicals amongst his other accomplishments.

Angela Cervantes is an author -- her work includes several children novels like “Lead with your heart” and “Lety out loud.”

They were all inducted Saturday afternoon into the Hall of Fame amongst friends, family, and the Washburn University softball team.

“I have nothing but good memories here at this school and Topeka so it’s always nice to come home,” she said.

Cervantes also wrote junior novelization of Disney Pixar’s movie “Coco” but it all started being a news reporter and editor as a Scot.

“When I was a student here I spent a lot of time the library and I used to stair up at that wall at all those hall of famer’s and I used wish for the day were there would be a Latina like me up on that wall. And now HPHS, the demographics of changed quite a bit there’s a very high population of Latinas and Latinos here and it makes me feel really good at hopefully looking up seeing me up there will maybe inspire them to be the best got that they can be in the best student that they can be.”

Former Scot sports stars were also given plagues.

Terry Douglas won the 6a state wrestling tournament at 138 pounds and is a member of the undefeated dual wrestling team that was inducted to the Wall of Honor in 2004-2005.

Danny Kingcannon’s name will forever be remembered too in the sports wall of honor.

The former Mr. Kansas player of the year was also named named player of the year by the Topeka Capital Journal, All-Centennial League Team, First Team All City and Third Team All State for his efforts on the court. He’s also featured being on the Converse National High School Boys Basketball All American and McDonalds Boys High School Basketball All American Honorable Mention.

“Today it takes hard work to survive. How do you say, ‘blood sweat and tears’ you know, there’s the good the bad and the ugly. I was able to survive all that and it’s part of our society today you know. It takes hard work to survive, to be successful, that’s what I took from the four years I got here.”

All agreed that it was a great day to be a Scot.

