Ichabods find clutch scores in 29-17 win over Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (WIBW) - Washburn scored two non-offensive touchdowns in the final quarter to beat Central Oklahoma 29-17.

Going into the final quarter, Washburn held a 16-7 lead. However, the Bronchos slowly chipped away at that margin.

It started with a field goal to pull within a touchdown. Then, with 3:24 left in the game, Central Oklahoma scored a touchdown to take a 17-16 lead.

The Ichabods found an immediate answer on the ensuing kick off. James Letcher Jr. took the kick off 90 yards to the house for a touchdown. The two-point attempt was no good, but Washburn reclaimed the 22-17 lead.

When the Bronchos got the ball back, they methodically drove down the field. They made it to the Washburn 20-yard line before they were forced to go for it on fourth and 11. Malick Fall came soaring in to strip the ball free from UCO quarterback Keats Cahool. Braden Rose recovered the ball for the Ichabods and took it 75-yards the other direction for a touchdown, sealing a 29-17 win for Washburn.

Over their last 14 football games, dating back to the 2019 season, the Washburn Ichabods⁩ have defeated all of the other 11 teams in ⁦@TheMIAA⁩ at least one time after today’s win at Central Oklahoma. Washburn 11-3 in its last 14 games. ⁦@IchabodFTBL⁩ pic.twitter.com/aUgB2lF9Yb — @wibwPhil (@wibwPhil) October 24, 2021

Kellen Simoncic got the start once again at quarterback. He completed 17/31 passes for 204 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Taylon Peters led the way in the backfield, totting the ball 10 times for 40 yards and scoring one rushing touchdown. Peter Afful was the teams leading receiver with three catches for 78 yards and one touchdown catch.

The Ichabods (6-2) will be back in action next Saturday hosting Northeastern State on Homecoming in Yager Stadium at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.

