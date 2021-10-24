Advertisement

Ichabods find clutch scores in 29-17 win over Central Oklahoma

Washburn Football HC Craig Schurig on the sidelines.
Washburn Football HC Craig Schurig on the sidelines.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (WIBW) - Washburn scored two non-offensive touchdowns in the final quarter to beat Central Oklahoma 29-17.

Going into the final quarter, Washburn held a 16-7 lead. However, the Bronchos slowly chipped away at that margin.

It started with a field goal to pull within a touchdown. Then, with 3:24 left in the game, Central Oklahoma scored a touchdown to take a 17-16 lead.

The Ichabods found an immediate answer on the ensuing kick off. James Letcher Jr. took the kick off 90 yards to the house for a touchdown. The two-point attempt was no good, but Washburn reclaimed the 22-17 lead.

When the Bronchos got the ball back, they methodically drove down the field. They made it to the Washburn 20-yard line before they were forced to go for it on fourth and 11. Malick Fall came soaring in to strip the ball free from UCO quarterback Keats Cahool. Braden Rose recovered the ball for the Ichabods and took it 75-yards the other direction for a touchdown, sealing a 29-17 win for Washburn.

Kellen Simoncic got the start once again at quarterback. He completed 17/31 passes for 204 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Taylon Peters led the way in the backfield, totting the ball 10 times for 40 yards and scoring one rushing touchdown. Peter Afful was the teams leading receiver with three catches for 78 yards and one touchdown catch.

The Ichabods (6-2) will be back in action next Saturday hosting Northeastern State on Homecoming in Yager Stadium at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and...
Sheriff’s Office asks for help after motorcyclist dies in semi-truck accident in Geary Co.
Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop
Dylan Reid Aubey, 20, of Texas
Texas man leads police on chase through Nebraska, Kansas

Latest News

Emporia State running back Canaan Brooks carries the ball against Missouri Southern October 23,...
Emporia State survives chaotic fourth quarter in 24-21 win
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, center, hands the ball off to quarterback Caleb Williams,...
Big 12 comments on Sooners fourth down conversion
Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Jayhawks defeated by Oklahoma following tough battle
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas Tech falls to K-State Wildcats