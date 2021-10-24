Hundreds of kids ‘trick or treated’ at Sunset Zoo’s Spooktacular

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids of all ages were invited to the Sunset Zoo for its annual trick or treat event.

Sunset Zoo has been hosting Spooktacular for more than 25 years, providing a fun and safe atmosphere for kids to trick or treat.

Kids had the opportunity to win prizes by completing a scavenger hunt around the zoo.

Local businesses and organizations sponsored treat and activity stations throughout the zoo.

“We’ve got all kinds of activities, we’ve got over 15 candy stations for them to visit, animals for them to see, and then we’ve got activity stations, like picture stations and pumpkin bowling.” Sunset Zoo Marketing and Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood says.

Spooktacular continues Sunday, pre-purchasing tickets is recommended, costumes are welcome, and don’t forget to bring a bag for the treats kids will receive throughout the zoo.

