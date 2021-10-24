Emporia State survives chaotic fourth quarter in 24-21 win

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State outlasted a strong fourth quarter push by Missouri Southern in a 24-21 win.

The Hornets defense kept Missouri Southern without a touchdown all the way into the final quarter. ESU led 17-6, when the Lions finally crossed the goal line. Brian Boyd was on the receiving end of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Herl. Missouri Southern shrunk the Emporia State lead to just three points.

The ensuing Hornets possession, ESU pieced together a nine-play, 64-yard drive that ended in a four-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann.

Missouri Southern was able to put more points on the board. With just :21 seconds left on the clock, Dawson Herl threw another touchdown pass to pull back within three points.

Emporia State recovered the ensuing onside kick to win 24-21.

Braden Gleason had a solid outing for the Hornets. He completed 31/43 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. His backfield companion Canaan Brooks led all rushers with 28 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown run. Tyler Kahmann caught 9 passes for 71 yards and both of Gleason’s touchdown throws.

Emporia State (4-4) will hit the road next to play Fort Hays State Oct. 30. Kick off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

