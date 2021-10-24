From corn mazes, turkey legs, to wagon rides, Gary’s Berries has it all

Grantville, Kan. (WIBW) -When the weather starts to cool down and the leaves start to change color--families head to Gary’s Berries to experience all it has to offer.

“We’ve got the corn pit that we have moved down south and that is about twice the size this year, lots of families get in it and dig around the corn, our apple cannons, everyone loves to shoot those off apples come out about 400-foot a second and splat on a big target and of course we have jumping pillows, we also have the corn maze and sunflowers are about to mature now but you can still walk out and get pictures,” said Owner Gary Starr.

Gary’s Berries started off as a berry farm in 1993, but over the years, the farm kept expanding, and to this day, Starr still continues to add more fun!

“And then in 2000, we decided we wanted to do a corn maze and so we had a corn maze and a corn maze and a pumpkin patch and none of these buildings were here, it was just an army tent, a wagon and four guys that we did the corn maze with and then it changed, in 2005 we put up this building and this year we added our new exit building Kathy went to the corn maze party and came in and said “We need an Exit building” we have all kind of merchandise from candles to Melissa and Doug products,” he said.

As soon as the fall season is over and October comes to an end, Starr jumps right into the holiday spirit to kick off the winter season.

“Next Sunday we are shutting down and we are going to start our Christmas light show, and we will start building it and that will start Black Friday, the lights have to start being programmed right away for the new show that we start the following year because it’s not just lights that come on and stay on, it is an actual show,” he said.

Gary’s Berries pumpkin patch will be open until October 30th, and you can purchase tickets here.

