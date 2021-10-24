Chiefs dominated in 27-3 blowout loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a blowout 27-3 loss on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

From the first drive of the game, the Chiefs looked outmatched. The Titans executed an 8-play, 75-yard drive on their opening possession, capped off with a Derrick Henry touchdown pass.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 0#Titans: 7



Derrick Henry throws a touchdown to Mycole Pruitt. Henry really can do anything lol. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/nZDeq0ebfe — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2021

The Chiefs went on to have an abysmal first half. The offense was held scoreless and committed two costly turnovers. Meanwhile, Tennessee continued to put up points.

The Titans offense outgained the Chiefs 277-67 in first half total yardage. Tennessee led 27-0 at the half.

KC finally ended the shutout courtesy of a Harrison Butker field goal on the Chiefs first drive of the second half.

As the game was winding down, a scary moment happened for Patrick Mahomes. He was sacked and hit hard. He was down on the field and needed help to be taken to the sideline. He was briefly in the medical tent before returning to the sideline. He didn’t see action for the remainder of the game.

Patrick Mahomes is back on the sideline talking with Andy Reid. He looks to be back to normal. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Mf6zo8Vzgb — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2021

Mahomes’ day ended without him throwing a touchdown pass. This ended a streak of 31 consecutive games Mahomes had thrown a touchdown pass.

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) will return home to play the New York Giants on Monday, November 1st. The game is scheduled to be played at 7:15 p.m.

