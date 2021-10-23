Advertisement

US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike

In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at...
In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at Omayyid Square in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, killing 13 people and wounding three others, state TV reported.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”

The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chevy Chase will visit the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Dec. 27, 2021.
Chevy Chase to visit Topeka for 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
The Geary Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that saw an accident between a semi-truck and...
Sheriff’s Office asks for help after motorcyclist dies in semi-truck accident in Geary Co.
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka

Latest News

KPZ Week 8: Rock Creek 51, Royal Valley 7
KPZ Week 8: Rock Creek 51, Royal Valley 7
KPZ Week 8: Bishop Ward 28, Hayden 31
KPZ Week 8: Bishop Ward 28, Hayden 31
KPZ Week 8: Turner 0, Shawnee Heights 60
KPZ Week 8: Turner 0, Shawnee Heights 60
Nicole Lynn Thompson, 30, of Holton.
Holton woman arrested after drugs, suspended license found during traffic stop