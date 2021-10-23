Topeka Vendors Market holds Oktoberfest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Vendor’s Market celebrated their first anniversary with a some seasonal fun Saturday.

The market held an Oktoberfest celebration filled with food, activities and fun with demonstrations from members of the community as well as visit the different vendors.

Organizers say they’re excited to give people some fun during the pandemic.

“I think people are pretty tired of being pent up and want to do things get out with other people get out here the weather’s people and they can still social distance if they need to we have three big warehouse spaces so it’s gonna be a good day,” said Dennis Peerenboom an Oktoberfest Volunteer and Vendors Market member.

