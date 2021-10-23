Topeka ranks among top emerging housing markets in US

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City jumped to the top of the nation’s hottest emerging housing markets within a few months.

Topeka now ranks third in the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com report. The Greater Topeka Partnership says that’s an eight-spot jump since July’s report.

“Earlier this year, we were so excited to see Topeka rank as one of the top housing markets in the country,” said Matt Pivarnik, president and CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “To see Topeka soar to even greater heights and land in the top three in this latest ranking is absolutely incredible. It affirms the work our community is doing to make Topeka and Shawnee County a place people want to live, work and play.”

The report ranked which housing markets are expected to provide both strong investment returns and quality hospitality. Rapid City, South Dakota and Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana were the top two cities.

