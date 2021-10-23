Topeka churches partner to feed children in Haiti

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Faith Lutheran Church and Saint John’s Lutheran Church teamed up Saturday to pack meals for hungry children in Haiti.

They packed meals of soy, rice, vitamin powder and dehydrated vegetables as part of the Feed My Hungry Children project.

“These meals give them the nutrients they need for their brains and bodies to develop properly,” Janet Zima, the president of the Topeka chapter of the project said.

“Because of the pandemic things are a lot worse and because of the earthquake and everything else in Haiti, those children are in great need.”

Organizers hope one additional item in the packages make a difference.

“Really the last one that gets packed in there is hope and so those kids being able to have hope, have dreams to be able to have a life ahead of them is just so amazing,” Justin Quintana, the Director of Mobile Manufacturing for Feed My Starving Children said.

“Being able to provide just a simple meal a meal that’s nutritious, consistent, can be the main difference to be able to make them have hope, an education and allow them to make a difference in the community not just a big deal in the child’s life but in their communities as well.”

Zima said the project’s mission goes beyond the walls of the church.

“It’s just a great humanitarian effort no matter what your religion or background is,” she said.

“If we don’t help these children will die and so it’s very important we do this.”

The groups will spend the next two to three years to fundraise $25,000 to host another packing event.

