Texas Tech falls to K-State Wildcats

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The cats took home the win in Texas on Saturday afternoon after completely shutting the Red Raiders out during the second half.

The Kansas State University Wildcats took home the win in Texas on Saturday afternoon after defeating Texas Tech 25-24.

Texas Tech shut out K-State during the first quarter, but the cats held their ground during the second quarter with the score at halftime 24-10 Texas.

The cats took over during the second half and shut out the Red Raiders ending the game 25-24.

K-State will play again on Saturday, Oct. 30, against TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan at 2:30 p.m.

