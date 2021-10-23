Texas Tech falls to K-State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The cats took home the win in Texas on Saturday afternoon after completely shutting the Red Raiders out during the second half.

The Kansas State University Wildcats took home the win in Texas on Saturday afternoon after defeating Texas Tech 25-24.

Texas Tech shut out K-State during the first quarter, but the cats held their ground during the second quarter with the score at halftime 24-10 Texas.

The cats took over during the second half and shut out the Red Raiders ending the game 25-24.

K-State will play again on Saturday, Oct. 30, against TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan at 2:30 p.m.

